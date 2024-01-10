Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663,832 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.