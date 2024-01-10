Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663,832 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.