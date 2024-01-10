Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.85. 134,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average is $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.74 and a 1-year high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,160,609.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,966.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,596 shares of company stock worth $72,541,189 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

