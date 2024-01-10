Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 184,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,034. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

