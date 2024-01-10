Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

