Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 390 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

