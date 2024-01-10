Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,494 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 505,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

