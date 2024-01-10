Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 704,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
