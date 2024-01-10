Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.16. 7,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

