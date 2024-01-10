Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 244,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,816. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.