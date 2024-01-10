Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.93. 213,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

