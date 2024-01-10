Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $357,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Watsco by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Watsco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

