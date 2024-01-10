Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. 17,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

