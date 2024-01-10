Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 18,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,175. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

