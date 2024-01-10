Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.32 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.