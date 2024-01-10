Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.55. 373,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.70. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

