Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

ETN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $242.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

