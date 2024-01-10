Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. 174,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,920. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

