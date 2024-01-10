Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,050 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 592,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,131. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

