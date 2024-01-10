Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,504 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. 1,425,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,400. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

