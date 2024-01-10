Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $96,738,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $209.05. 45,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $221.14. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

