Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 499 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

LMT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.32. 207,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

