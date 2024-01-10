Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 767 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.50. 110,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.