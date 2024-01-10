Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GS traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.11. 508,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,409. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.