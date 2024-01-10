Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,586,000 after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after buying an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 4,570,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

