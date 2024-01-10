Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,773,000 after buying an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

CB stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. 331,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

