Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.74. 401,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.04. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $424.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

