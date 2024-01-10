Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 580,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

