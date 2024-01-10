Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 2,496,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

