Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.27. 134,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.