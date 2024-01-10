Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

