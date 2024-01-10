Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

