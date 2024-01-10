Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 1,175,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

