Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 162,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.