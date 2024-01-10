Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 510,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

