Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

