Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $900,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.48. 259,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.