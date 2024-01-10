Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $166.72. 1,305,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

