Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.23. 166,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,400. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

