Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 472,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.