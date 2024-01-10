Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.