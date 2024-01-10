Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,103.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,968,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 917,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

