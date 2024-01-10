Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,857. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

