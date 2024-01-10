Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 1.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.66. 31,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,373. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.79.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

