Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

