Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after buying an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 544,419 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

