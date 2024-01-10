Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,743. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

