Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

