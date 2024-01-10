Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,203 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

