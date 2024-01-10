Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.89. 1,571,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

