Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. CRH comprises 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

CRH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,448. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.